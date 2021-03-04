Share and Enjoy !

“He’s a top player and seems like a very good professional and an honest kid.”

Roy Keane has praised Mason Mount and compared the Chelsea midfielder to Paul Scholes.

Mount has been a regular for the Blues over the last two seasons. Many predicted he could struggle for game time under new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, after being a favourite under previous coach Frank Lampard. However, Mount appears to have instantly won the trust of his new boss.

The England midfielder also has a fan in Roy Keane, who likened him to Manchester United legend Scholes.

Roy Keane likens Mason Mount to Paul Scholes.

Keane said that Mount reminds him of his former teammate Scholes as the pair share the same enthusiasm for the game.

“We’ve been praising this lad now for the last number of years, the way he plays the game, almost like Paul Scholes, plays like a kid on the street, it all comes very easy for him,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Good first touch, seems an honest kid, he has a goal in him, he has an assist.

“There’s no surprise this lad is playing, when the manager came he would have had a look at him before.

“You get a better look when you work with the lads closely and again, no surprise that he’s going to go for this lad in most of the big games because he can trust him.

“He’s a top player and seems like a very good professional and an honest kid.”

Mount was dropped for Tuchel’s first game as Chelsea manager in January, but has since returned to the side and is a key part of their push for a Champions League spot.

The England midfielder, 22, has started Chelsea’s last six Premier League games. In 25 league appearances this season, he has four goals and four assists.

You can watch Keane speak about Mount below.

🗣 "There's nothing to dislike about him." Roy Keane & Graeme Souness praise Mason Mount for his performances both under Lampard & now Tuchel pic.twitter.com/oyA3pMhLLD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

(Originally published on March 2, 2021).

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, Mason Mount, paul scholes, Premier League, roy keane