“He doesn’t show that at United, Patrick.”

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira disagreed about the impact Paul Pogba has had for Manchester United.

The former midfield rivals were pundits on ITV’s coverage of France versus Germany in Euro 2020 and spoke about Pogba ahead of the game.

Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira disagree about Paul Pogba.

Keane said that the France midfielder is a “talented player” and that he expects Pogba to do well at Euro 2020.

However, the Irishman said he wants the Man United star to show greater leadership in games.

Vieira, meanwhile, appeared to disagree with Keane.

“He’s a leader, an important player – so when he’s in Manchester, he has to take responsibility,” the former Arsenal and France midfielder said.

Roy Keane: Paul Pogba has not shown leadership.

Keane, however, contradicted Vieira, and said: “He doesn’t show that at United, Patrick. He doesn’t show leadership skills.”

You can watch Keane and Vieira speak about Pogba below.

Clip via ITV Sport.

🗣 Vieira: “He’s a leader, an important player – so when he’s in Manchester, he has to take responsibility.” 🗣 Keane: “He doesn’t show that at United, Patrick – he doesn’t show leadership skills.” Our pundits discuss Paul Pogba ahead of #FRA 🆚 #GER pic.twitter.com/d6HEC38yc3 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2021

Read More About: Euro 2020, France, Manchester United, patrick vieira, Paul Pogba, roy keane