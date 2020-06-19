Roy Keane Went Ballistic At Half-Time Of Man United Tottenham Match

Roy Keane tore strips off several Manchester United players at half-time of Friday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side trailed Spurs 1-0 at half-time thanks to Steven Bergwijn’s strike.

The Dutch winger scored an impressive solo effort, but from Man United’s perspective, it was sloppy, a goal conceded thanks to several individual errors.

David de Gea arguably should have saved the shot, Luke Shaw was defensively suspect and Harry Maguire Bergwijn to run, spin and shoot without laying a glove on him.

If you were generous or sympathetic, you would say, maybe Man United should have defended the goal better.

But, if you’re Roy Keane, you would you are “sick to death” of De Gea and would be “swinging punches at him” if you were still a United playing. That’s exactly what Roy said at half-time of the game on Sky Sports.

The former Manchester United captain tore strips off De Gea, Maguire and Shaw. It is not an exaggeration to say Keane went ballistic.

The Red Devils legend tore into the Spaniard in an epic half-time rant after Steven Bergwijn put Tottenham 1-0 up against United.

“I’m shocked at that goal. I’ve watched a lot of football over the years and I’m shocked at that goal. I’m watching that and I’m fuming. I can’t believe Shaw,” he began.

“Heading the ball up in the air and then running forward. I am staggered at Maguire. Staggered how an international player can get done like this.

“And I am sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be flying in at half time. I would be swinging punches at that guy.

“This is a standard save for a standard, international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted. There’s got to be some stuff going on at half-time. If I was Ole, I’d make some changes. Get some lads off the pitch.

“There are lads out there going through the motions a bit. Not that United have been bad. But you’ve got to flex your muscles. Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn’t even let them on the bus after the game. Get a taxi back to Manchester.”

You can watch Keane below.

Alex Ferguson: "The hardest part of Roy’s body is his tongue. He has the most savage tongue you can imagine. He can debilitate the most confident person in the world in seconds with that tongue." Roy Keane:pic.twitter.com/1eAn7dz2W8" — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) June 19, 2020

Keane stated, very forcefully, that De Gea is ‘the most overrated goalkeeper’ he has seen for some time.

🗣 "He's the most overrated goalkeeper I've seen in a long long time" Roy Keane's is raging with David De Gea pic.twitter.com/m3bI06tuwA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2020

Roy 🗣 "That's his job, He should be catching that"@Evra 🗣 "Is he going to play with some glue on his gloves?" Roy Keane vs Patrice Evra is gold tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z9Hn7MSMsz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 19, 2020