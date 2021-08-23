Roy Keane identifies Man United’s weak link following Southampton draw

Man United failed to catch fire against Southampton and Keane wasn’t impressed with their midfield.

Roy Keane raised concerns over Manchester United’s midfield following the 1-1 draw between his former team and Southampton on Sunday. The former Man United captain identified the Red Devils’ central midfield as a glaring weak point in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Southampton v Man United.

After beating Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend, Man United went into the fixture at St Marys full of confidence and heavy favourites for the game against the Saints, who lost 3-1 to Everton the previous week.

However, Southampton fully warranted their point against Solskjaer’s team and took the lead when Che Adams’ shot deflected off Fred.

Man United equalised through Mason Greenwood in the second half, but it was a disappointing display for the visitors.

Man United’s midfield of Fred and Nemanja Matic, in particular, floundered in the game and Solskjaer’s side appeared devoid of spark, creativity and ingenuity.

As has often been the issue under the Norwegian, Man United struggled to break down opponents who sat off them and allowed them to have possession.

When they have to take the initiative and aren’t allowed to play on the counter-attack, Solskjaer’s team often find it difficult.

Roy Keane on Man United’s midfield following draw with Southampton.

On Sky Sports following the 1-1 draw, Keane was critical of Man United’s midfield, suggesting that it remains the weak link in his former team.

“There is certainly one or two question marks with the lads in the middle of the park,” Keane said.

“There is not enough creativity, not enough quality and United will be disappointed with a draw, but let’s give credit to Southampton.”

Read More About: Manchester United, Premier League, roy keane, southampton