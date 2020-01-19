Roy Keane Questions Man United Players For Wearing “Silly Hats” Ahead Of Liverpool Game

Roy Keane has questioned Manchester United’s players because some of them wore “silly hats” in the warm-up for a match against Liverpool on Sunday.

On Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League game at Anfield, Keane was asked about United’s apparent plan to start with a back-three for the match against Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision was seemingly made with the intention of trying to keep Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah quiet (It later transpired that it was a back-four, rather than a back-three, with defender Brandon Williams being used on the left-side of midfield).

Man United played a back-three once already this season – in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford in October, the only time Jurgen Klopp’s side have dropped points in the league season.

However, Keane apparently wasn’t that interested in discussing the tactical set-up of his old team.

Instead, his attention was drawn to the attire of the United players as they warmed up.

The former Ireland and United captain said he worried for the team’s chances as the players were wearing “silly hats” in the warm-up.

“I can see why Ole is doing it [going to a back three],” Keane began.

“But when l see people like Shaw coming back into the team… The nearer we get to kick-off the more worried l get. I am seeing the players warming up, wearing silly hats… I am worried, I have to say.”

You can watch Keane here:

Roy Keane is worried about Man United's chances against Liverpool today because their players are wearing "silly hats." 😕#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/A6KVrUaXaO — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) January 19, 2020

There is a lot Manchester United can be criticised for – an awful lot, both on and off the pitch.

But their choice of attire for a warm-up probably isn’t one of those things, as it offers no insight into how they were likely to perform on the day.

United have the biggest wage bill in the Premier League, yet they look unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Their transfer dealings, both incoming and outgoing, have been monumentally poor in the post-Alex Ferguson years.

And many of their players appear simply not good enough to make them competitive again.

Yet, rightly or wrongly, Keane chose to focus on their “silly hats.” Maybe because, at this stage, it’s very difficult to say anything new about how lacklustre the club have been over the last while.