Roy Keane says Jurgen Klopp needs to stop “making excuses” for Liverpool’s recent slump

by Robert Redmond

“There have been plenty of excuses from the manager.”

Roy Keane has said that Jurgen Klopp is making too many excuses for his team’s recent poor results.

Liverpool have experienced a difficult spell since the start of January, losing at home to both Burnley and Brighton.

The Premier League champions have also lost ground on Manchester City in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp: Man City have had a “two-week break.”

Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City, Klopp said that Liverpool’s rivals had a “two-week break” due to several cases of Covid-19 in the club.

“I think City had a two-week break for Covid reasons,” the Liverpool coach said on Friday.

“It’s really tough. It’s a tough season for many teams.”

Jurgen Klopp

Man City’s Premier League game with Everton was postponed on December 28, four hours before kick-off, after a number of positive tests within the club.

As such, Man City did not play a game between December 26 and January 3.

Guardiola wasn’t happy with Klopp’s comments and said he would speak to the former Borussia Dortmund coach about them.

Keane: Klopp needs to stop making excuses.

Roy Keane, speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, said that Klopp must stop “making excuses” for his team’s slump.

The former Manchester United captain referenced Klopp’s comments about Man City having an “extra break” due to Covid-19 cases in the club.

He also said that Liverpool will be out of the title race if they do not win on Sunday.

The Premier League champions go into the game at Anfield in fourth place, seven points behind Man City who have a game in hand over their rivals.

Should Klopp’s team suffer defeat, it will surely signal the end of their title challenge.

You can watch Keane below.

Read next: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are not in the title race.

