Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp got into a heated debate about Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the Premier League game against Burnley, the pundits were discussing Spurs’ faltering top-four push.

Keane argued that Spurs do not have a good enough squad to be considered contenders for the Premier League top-four.

Redknapp disagreed and said that Jose Mourinho has players at his disposal who would excel for other sides.

“I think Spurs were better two or three years ago, with the (Kieran) Trippier’s, the (Christian) Eriksen’s and when (Dele) Ali had the hunger,” Keane said.

“But this Spurs team… Spurs are good on their day, like lots of teams. And Jamie makes the point there that they’ve got a lot of international players – (but) if you trap the ball now, you’re going to play for your country.”

“Everybody plays for their country! If you don’t play for your country now, you are a bad player. So, that doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Keane then asked Redknapp which players in the current Tottenham squad would start for Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea.

“You wouldn’t touch any of them,” Keane said, answering his own question.

“Son and Kane, and Højbjerg,” Redknapp responded. The former Liverpool captain also said Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld would start for Manchester United.

Redknapp then agreed with Keane that Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and their right-backs – Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier – would not start for teams such as Man United, Liverpool, Man City or Chelsea.

However, it then got heated when Redknapp hit back at Keane for dismissing Sergio Reguilon because Real Madrid sold him to Spurs – implying he mustn’t be top class if the Spanish giants allowed him to leave.

“Does that matter?! Because Real Madrid let him go, that doesn’t make him a good player?” Redknapp hit back.

Keane then turned his criticism on Matt Doherty, who he worked with for the Republic of Ireland when he was Martin O’Neill’s assistant coach.

🗣 "Take Kane & Son out of that team and Tottenham are an average Premier League side and I'm being polite." Roy Keane doesn't hide his thoughts about Tottenham's players pic.twitter.com/p1JEnQgBLG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

“Doherty was playing for Wolves, who the last year they’re doing well and expecting to compete,” he said.

“They sell him to Spurs for 15 million… Doherty. Does anyone really think Doherty’s going to make Spurs a top-four team?! Doherty. Really?”

Sky Sports host Dave Jones intervened and asked Redknapp to “take a breath” after he and Keane agreed that Reguilon was, in fact, a good player.

Roy Keane & Jamie Redknapp have an heated argument about whether Tottenham are an average team 🍿 🤬 pic.twitter.com/d5g7MyokJG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

