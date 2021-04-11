Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp clash again on Sky Sports about Spurs

“It’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that.”

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp had another disagreement about Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports. The debate began in a more lighthearted manner than the last time the pair clashed on screen. However, they were soon at loggerheads again about Spurs.

Keane and Redknapp were discussing Tottenham’s season ahead of their match against Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

Roy Keane & Jamie Redknapp disagree about Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were top of the Premier League table back in November, but have had a difficult spell since.

Jose Mourinho’s team have exited the FA Cup and the Europa League and slid down the table in the English top flight. From a potential title challenge, Spurs now face a fight to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

🗣 "If you're talking about telling the truth is creating conflict? If you're a good player you know the manager is telling the truth, everyone should calm down and relax." Roy Keane agrees with Jose Mourinho's comments criticising his own players for underperforming pic.twitter.com/fT1oc6pJOv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Mourinho has been critical of his players and there are reports that Harry Kane may look to leave the club. On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the game between Tottenham and Man United, Keane and Redknapp debated the situation at Spurs.

“It’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that,” Keane said.

“Alright, you’re on it today,” Redknapp replied.

Roy 🗣 "It's always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that." 🤣 Jamie 🗣 "Alright, you're on it today." 😅 Roy Keane vs Jamie Redknapp on Tottenham part 2 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/o7U7PZJYlB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

From a lighthearted start to the debate, it became more heated as Redknapp and Keane disagreed about Spurs.

Redknapp pinned the blame for Tottenham’s troubles on their manager, while Keane hit back, saying it was the “soft” players who must take responsibility for disappointing results.

🗣 "As soon as things go wrong he throws players under the bus and if I was in that dressing room I would be asking why?" Jamie Redknapp says Jose Mourinho has to take a lot of responsibility for Tottenham underperforming pic.twitter.com/ezEk85HClP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

The former Man United captain said Spurs have been “soft” for “the last 40 years.”

Redknapp took issue with this and cited examples of Spurs teams who were successful – such as Harry Redknapp’s side which reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011 and Mauricio Pochettino’s team that reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Keane shot down any suggestion that either achievement represented success.

You can watch Keane speak about Tottenham below.

🗣 "When Mourinho leaves there will still be a softness to this Spurs team, they've been soft for the last 40 years." The Tottenham debate has begun, Roy Keane vs Jamie Redknapp 🍿 pic.twitter.com/kXAVQONRfh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

🗣 "This softness in the team will always hold them back." Roy Keane is not convinced Jose Mourinho is to blame for Tottenham's mentality pic.twitter.com/sDPodcCjbB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

🗣 "They were 3-0 up, do you think thats down to the manager? Get the job done you've got experienced international players." Roy Keane argues that the players are to blame for Tottenham losing winning positions like being 3-0 up against West Ham pic.twitter.com/WZ9oaKbRjf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Read More About: jamie redknapp, Manchester United, Premier League, roy keane, tottenham hotspur