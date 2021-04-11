Close sidebar

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp clash again on Sky Sports about Spurs

by Robert Redmond

“It’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that.”

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp had another disagreement about Tottenham Hotspur live on Sky Sports. The debate began in a more lighthearted manner than the last time the pair clashed on screen. However, they were soon at loggerheads again about Spurs.

Keane and Redknapp were discussing Tottenham’s season ahead of their match against Manchester United at White Hart Lane.

keane redknapp

Roy Keane & Jamie Redknapp disagree about Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs were top of the Premier League table back in November, but have had a difficult spell since.

Jose Mourinho’s team have exited the FA Cup and the Europa League and slid down the table in the English top flight. From a potential title challenge, Spurs now face a fight to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Mourinho has been critical of his players and there are reports that Harry Kane may look to leave the club. On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the game between Tottenham and Man United, Keane and Redknapp debated the situation at Spurs.

“It’s always great to be top of the league in November, vital time of the season that,” Keane said.

“Alright, you’re on it today,” Redknapp replied.

From a lighthearted start to the debate, it became more heated as Redknapp and Keane disagreed about Spurs.

Redknapp pinned the blame for Tottenham’s troubles on their manager, while Keane hit back, saying it was the “soft” players who must take responsibility for disappointing results.

The former Man United captain said Spurs have been “soft” for “the last 40 years.”

Redknapp took issue with this and cited examples of Spurs teams who were successful – such as Harry Redknapp’s side which reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011 and Mauricio Pochettino’s team that reach the 2019 Champions League final.

Keane shot down any suggestion that either achievement represented success.

You can watch Keane speak about Tottenham below.

Read next: Roy Keane pays tribute to ‘one of the best’ teammates Paul McCarthy.

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Luka Modric trolls Gerard Pique after Real Madrid beat Barcelona

Ian Wright pays subtle tribute to rapper DMX on Match of the Day

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 322