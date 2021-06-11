Roy Keane questions Harry Kane’s leadership ahead of Euro 2020

“I don’t think he’s a good leader.”

Roy Keane has said that he doesn’t believe that England captain Harry Kane is a “good leader.” Keane said he rates the Tottenham Hotspur centre forward as an elite footballer, and urged Manchester United to sign him this summer, regardless of how much it costs.

The former Republic of Ireland captain, however, feels that Kane is too quiet on the pitch to be an effective captain.

Roy Keane: Harry Kane is not a good leader.

On episode four of Micah Richards & Roy Keane’s Road to Wembley, Keane and Richards were discussing the players who they believe will make an impact at Euro 2020.

Both agreed that England captain Kane, 27, is among the best footballers in the world, but the Irishman questioned his leadership qualities.

“The only thing I’d hold against Kane, it’s a big negative I have towards Kane,” Keane said.

“I think Kane is an amazing player, every club should be trying to sign him, Man United have got to sign him – I don’t care if it’s 100 million, sign him. But I don’t think he’s a good leader.

Roy Keane: I never see Harry Kane “digging out” the Spurs players.

“I never see him digging anybody out when he’s at Spurs,” Keane continued.

“And people might go, ‘Oh, that’s not in his personality or he might do it in the dressing room’. But I don’t think he does, and that’s a big problem.

“Ok, you can lead with your brilliant play, but I think sometimes I want to see another side to Kane. I’d love to see him get a hold of somebody, but he never… And I’m on about Spurs, where Spurs players, I think some of them are really poor, downing tools for certain managers.

“I never say Kane digging them out. So, that’s my only hang up with Kane as a leader and a captain. But as a player, I would agree with everything you’re saying.”

Kane’s club future is in question, as the striker has made it known that he wants to leave Spurs. Manchester City and Man United are reportedly interested in making a move for the player, who will be England captain for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s team get their tournament underway on Sunday at Wembley against Croatia.

