Roy Keane and Gary Neville disagreed over Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka when discussing the Red Devils squad for the current Premier League season.

Keane stated that Wan-Bissaka may not be good enough to be the starting right-back for Man United, and also said his former club need to sign a central midfielder if they are to challenge for the Premier League.

Neville said that he beleives that Wan-Bissaka is “OK.” However, Keane cut across his former teammate to remind him that “OK” shouldn’t be considered good enough for Man United.

“I think the right-back is OK. I know we disagree on that,” Neville said.

Keane: “Gary, I’m going to butt in here for one second – OK is not good enough.

Neville: “I think he’s OK…

Keane: “OK is fine. But we’re talking about Man United, about winning league titles.”

Neville on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Neville went on to explain why he had no issue with Wan-Bissaka. The former England full-back said Wan-Bissaka is a “good defender” and “improving.” He also appeared to reason that, because the rest of Man United’s back-four is strong, replacing the right-back shouldn’t be a priority.

Neville also argued that it was acceptable to have one “imperfect” player in the back-four, as Liverpool and Chelsea do, although he didn’t name which players from the respective teams he was referring to.

“I’m comfortable with Wan Bissaka,” Neville said.

“The reason I’m comfortable is I think if you look at a back four, we’ve got an outstanding attacking left-back, I think we’ve got two excellent centre-backs in Maguire and Varane, and I think to be fair, to have one defensive player…

“If you look at Chelsea’s back four or Liverpool’s back four, they’ve got one player who is imperfect… I think Wan-Bissaka is improving, he’s a good defender… So I think I’m alright with the right-back, I wouldn’t be changing that too quickly.”

Roy Keane on Man United’s squad.

The exchange occured during a preview of the Premier League season, where Keane and Neville assessed Man United’s chances of success. Keane said that he still was unsure if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could win the Premier League as they appeared to be a few top-quality players short.

The Irishman said the club should aim to upgrade in several positions, including right-back, goalkeeper and central midfield.

“I still have my doubts with United, I think obviously the couple of signings they’ve made have been fantastic, there’s no doubting the quality they’ve got in,” the former Man United captain said, referring to the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

“But I’m worried definitely about the middle of the park. We’ll get to the goalkeeper in a minute, and I’m still not convinced about the right-back, but I think the signings have been good. I still have a feeling United will pull something out of the bag over the next few weeks.

“They’ve got Fred obviously, Scott McTominay is a good young player who is improving. There’s talk of United changing system and going to a 4-3-3… Yeah, the middle of the park worries me for United. I think they need to get one in.

“I think the right-back is probably not good enough for Man United. And these are good players, but if you’re talking winning league titles, then they’ve come up short over the last few years and it’s not as if they’ve been close to winning. They’ve not. They’ve come up short in the big games.”

Roy Keane: Man United need to sell players.

Keane argued that Man United’s priority should be to sell some of their fringe players, while also acknowledging how difficult it can be to do so.

The former Republic of Ireland captain said that Jesse Lingard, who has returned to the club after a successful loan spell with West Ham United, will not help Man United win their first Premier League title since 2013. And Keane doesn’t understand why Solskjaer appears to rate midfielder Fred so highly.

“Man United for me need someone in midfield,” Keane said.

“But again, they’ll probably have to shift a few players on… But again, that’s a huge problem in football, not getting lads in, it’s getting lads out.

“I think for Ole it’s about shifting people on as well, sometimes you are waiting for a couple of players to go out because United have a lot… Jesse Lingard and players like that in the background…

“I think you’re going back to Jesse, Jesse was already at Man United, I think he did well at West Ham and maybe that type of club is a good fit for him. But if you’re asking me to sit here and do I think Jesse Lingard is going to get Man United back winning league titles, then the answer is no.

“And I’ll say the same for Fred and maybe McTominay. I think McTominay is a good, young player, I’d persevere with him, but the proof is in the pudding. I see Fred every week, I can’t see it with Fred. Ole likes him and he’s the manager, but I can’t see it.”

You can watch part one of the Overlap preview show below. The Man United section begins around 23 minutes. And the exchange between Neville and Keane is at around 26 minutes.

