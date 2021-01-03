“I didn’t realise the word patient existed at Chelsea.”

Roy Keane has said that Frank Lampard won’t get a lot of time to put things right at Chelsea.

Lampard has called for patience as he attempts to find a winning formula following a summer of a transfer spending spree in the summer. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, in particular, have yet to settle in the Premier League following their big-money moves to the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City, Chelsea have won just one of their last five league matches. Keane has warned that Lampard’s calls for patience may fall on deaf ears.

“He always comes across well, I think he’s a pretty honest guy,” Keane said about Lampard on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

“He spoke about patience – I didn’t realise the word patient existed at Chelsea, particularly for managers.

“They chop and change managers who have had success there, so I don’t think Frank’s going to get that much time.

“I think there’s huge pressure this year because of the money they’ve spent and I agree, you have to give these new players time to settle in.

“Last year he probably had a bit of a free hit, because of the excuse with the transfer market,” Keane continued.

“And when you do spend that sort of money it does bring pressure, no matter who the manager is.

“But I think he’s got to keep the head, stay strong and get that spark back in the team, try to get a settled team.”

The former Man United captain said that Chelsea are an “excellent” team.

Keane, however, also referenced how Lampard questioned the “desire” of his team, saying that it was a “worry” for the Chelsea boss.

