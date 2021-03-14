Roy Keane reportedly interested in becoming the new Celtic manager

Keane is reportedly eager to return to management.

Roy Keane wants to become the new Celtic manager, according to reports.

Keane has not been involved in football since leaving his role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager at the end of the 2018/19 season. Before that, the former Manchester United captain was Martin O’Neill’s assistant with the Republic of Ireland between 2013 and 2018.

Keane has not held a manager’s position since he was sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011. Yet, according to reports on Sunday, he is keen on the vacant position with Celtic.

Celtic’s search for a new manager.

The Scottish side are looking for a new manager following Neil Lennon’s departure at the end of February. Celtic have experienced a disastrous campaign and meekly surrendered their league title to bitter rivals Rangers.

According to The Sun, Celtic want to keep their existing coaching staff in place and appoint a new director of football. They hope their new manager will fit within this structure.

Keane was offered the chance to become Celtic manager back in 2014 but declined the offer to remain with Ireland.

Yet, reports claim he is now very interested in the vacant position and would be prepared to give up his punditry work with Sky Sports to take the role.

Keane reportedly interested in Celtic job.

Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s majority shareholder, is Irish and was instrumental in appointing Martin O’Neill and Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s most successful coaches over the last 25-years.

According to reports, O’Neill reportedly “has the ear” of the Celtic hierarchy and he is an “ally” of Keane.

The former Ireland midfielder would certainly be a “box-office” appointment, in the mould of Rangers appointing Steven Gerrard in 2018.

🗣"Roy any words of celebration for Rangers?" 🤔 🗣"For Rangers, oh no!" 🤣 A classic Roy Keane reaction to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pBColTgjqz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Keane has repeatedly stated his desire to return to management.

The Cork-native is a Celtic supporter and spent the final few months of his career with the Glasgow club.

Eddie Howe, Chris Wilder and Scotland coach Steve Clarke are among the other managers who have been linked with the vacant position.

Read next – Roy Keane on why he is ’embarrassed’ by his time with Celtic.

Read More About: Celtic, roy keane