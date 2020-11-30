Roy Keane: Arsenal are a soft team and their players aren’t good enough

“They’ll have enough to stay up, I think.”

Roy Keane labelled Arsenal a ‘soft’ team following their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at the Emirates.

Arsenal came into the new season hoping to challenge for a Champions League place.

After 10 Premier League games, however, Mikel Arteta’s team sit in 14th place. The defeat to Wolves was Arsenal’s fifth loss of the league season.

Roy Keane: Arsenal are soft.

Roy Keane said following the game that the Gunners are a ‘soft’ team lacking confidence and quality. He also criticised Arsenal’s ‘cheerleaders’ who praised the team following the victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

The former Man United and Republic of Ireland captain also joked that Arsenal would ‘have enough’ to avoid relegation.

“I don’t think the players are good enough. I think there’s a softness there,” Keane said about Arteta’s team on Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I think their cheerleaders were out when they had a decent performance against United. They’ve had one point since then, lost the other two games.

‘I think they look soft. Probably lacking a bit of confidence. I didn’t see that fight the manager was talking about. I didn’t see that determination to get the result.

“You can have an off night, but you still find a way to get that result, and at this moment in time, I don’t see it with this group of players.

“I think they look a bit soft.”

