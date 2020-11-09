Ronaldo joined the Turin club from Real Madrid in 2018.

Juventus want to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports in Spain.

Ronaldo has scored 71 goals in 94 games for the Serie A side since joining them for €100m from Real Madrid following the 2018 World Cup.

Juventus looking to trim their wage bill.

Juventus, however, are feeling the pinch financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Turin team reportedly feel Ronaldo’s salary is ‘unaffordable’ and they will not be offering him a new deal.

Ronaldo’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2022 season, at which time the Portuguese forward will be 37.

Juventus currently pay him a reported €31m a season, five times more than the second-highest earner at the club, Paulo Dybala.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Italian champions no longer feel they can afford to keep Ronaldo at the club long-term.

Juve reportedly feel it is too ‘risky’ to offer another lucrative deal to Ronaldo, given his age and salary.

As such, the Portuguese forward may be on the move next summer, a year before his contract is due to expire.

Ronaldo at Juventus.

Juventus signed Ronaldo in hope that he would help them win the Champions League for the first time since 1996.

The former Manchester United forward has scored 10 goals in 18 Champions League games for Juve, but the club have failed to come close to capturing Europe’s top prize.

The Portugal captain won’t be short of offers should he leave Turin next summer.

