Robbie Fowler loses it with interviewer over ’embarrassed’ question

“It’s absolutely disgraceful the question that you’ve given me.”

Robbie Fowler lost his cool with a reporter during a TV interview earlier this week.

Fowler is currently the manager of SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League and saw his side play out a goalless draw with Chenaniyin FC on Monday night.

Following the match, the Liverpool legend was asked during an interview if he was ’embarrassed’ by the behaviour of his team on the bench.

Fowler’s side had a player sent-off in the first half and his coaching team strongly protested the referee’s decision.

Fowler interview.

Needless to say, Fowler wasn’t embarrassed and he struck right back at the interviewer and his line of questioning.

“We feel we have to help them makes decisions because the decisions have been absolutely appalling,” Fowler said.

“The referee and fourth officials are quickly coming over to our bench when the other bench is doing the exact same thing.

“It’s quick enough for you to say we should be appalled by our behaviour. It’s absolutely disgraceful the question that you’ve given me, it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Do you want us to take it on board and just say ‘it’s a foul’ and go from there?

“Have a little bit of respect for us as well,” Fowler continued.

“If we think we’re hard done by of course we’re going to say something, that question is absolutely ridiculous.

“You come and stand in these shoes and see some of the decisions we’re getting. You’re not here now so you’re not.

“You’re not here tonight with some of the decisions and opinions we’re getting, we’re not getting looked out.

“It’s rich for you coming out and saying ‘you should be appalled.'”

You can watch the clip here:

A bollocking from GOD fantastic 👍😉 pic.twitter.com/LVlhs73kYv — Redman (@barogeel) January 21, 2021

Fowler’s side are currently second from bottom in the 11-team division.

The former Leeds United striker took charge of East Bengal in October.

He previously managed Brisbane Roar in Australia and Thai team Muangthong United F.C.

Read More About: robbie fowler