Share and Enjoy !

Brady’s contract with Burnley expires in the summer.

Celtic are interested in signing Robbie Brady, according to reports. Brady is currently playing for Burnley in the Premier League but is out of contract at the end of the season.

If the Republic of Ireland international does not agree on a new deal with the club, Celtic are said to be prepared to sign him.

Celtic linked with move for Robbie Brady.

Brady is wanted by Celtic boss Neil Lennon, according to The Mirror.

Lennon has been under immense pressure and scrutiny this season as Celtic have endured a terrible campaign.

The Scottish champions went into the season aiming to win their tenth league title in a row. Instead, they are currently 21 points behind league-leaders Rangers, with two games in hand.

Lennon wants to rebuild his squad and sees Brady as a potential key player for Celtic. Celtic have also been linked with a move for James McCarthy, Brady’s Ireland teammate. The Crystal Palace midfielder is also out of contract in the summer.

Robbie Brady’s career so far.

The Dubliner, 29, started his career with Manchester United and made one senior appearance for the Red Devils before joining Hull City and then moving onto Norwich City.

Since 2017, he has been playing for Burnley in the Premier League. Brady has made 83 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side.

If Brady does not agree on terms for a new contract with Burnley, he will be a free agent in the summer and won’t be short of options.

Brady has played 54 times for Ireland and scored twice at Euro 2016.

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: burnley, Celtic, Premier League, robbie brady