Rio Ferdinand speaks about Man United tunnel dispute with Robbie Savage

“He couldn’t run away he was on the floor.”

Rio Ferdinand has said that a tunnel dispute between him and Robbie Savage left the Welsh midfielder ‘on the floor’. Savage, however, said he had his own version of events.

Ferdinand made the comment at half-time of Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League tie at Old Trafford.

The former Man United defender was speaking following a dispute between Scott McTominay and Neymar in the encounter.

Rio Ferdinand: “I ran after him into the tunnel and before he knew it he was on the floor.”

Ferdinand was on punditry duty on BT Sport for the game, while Savage was the co-commentator.

“I think what was interesting was that fracas going into the tunnel,” Ferdinand said about the argument between Neymar and McTominay.

Neymar and Scott McTominay exchange views on footballing philosophies as the sides head in for half-time at Old Trafford 👀 pic.twitter.com/JHqtkQspmO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2020

“I think Robbie when he comes back on commentary he’ll be reminded that’s what happened to him when I was in the tunnel with him.

“He barged me on the way off against Blackburn. Bit of needle.

“I ran after him into the tunnel and before he knew it he was on the floor. He couldn’t run away he was on the floor.”

Savage: “He knows the real story.”

Savage, however, had a different version of events, which he remained coy about.

“Mate he’s got in there first. Different story,” Savage said on commentary.

“I just text him and said ‘the tunnel line is coming, I’m going to get you’. Listen, different version of events. He knows the real story

“That’s why he goes to the gym so often now!”

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: rio ferdinand, robbie savage