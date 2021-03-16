Rio Ferdinand speaks about Solskjaer’s “biggest concern” at Man United

“Can he leave Maguire one v one on the halfway line? Or Lindelof?”

Rio Ferdinand has said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s “biggest concern” at Manchester United is the team’s central defenders and their lack of pace – namely Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Ferdinand praised the defenders, but stated that neither are particularly quick – Maguire especially – and, as such, it is a risk to ask them to play high up the pitch.

Ferdinand on Solskjaer’s “biggest concern” at Man United.

“I think that’s Ole’s biggest concern… can he leave Maguire one v one on the halfway line? Or Lindelof?” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five on his YouTube channel.

“It’s proven that you can’t as that’s not their main attributes.

“Harry Maguire is good at a lot of other things but that area, that’s one of his weak points.”

Ferdinand on Wan-Bissaka.

Maguire is the slowest of Man United’s central defenders. Yet, the club reportedly plans to find a new defender to partner him, replacing Eric Bailly and Lindelof, who have been used alongside Maguire so far this season.

Ferdinand also reckons that right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could potentially provide a solution to Man United’s speed problem in central defence if he can improve other aspects of his game.

“I think Wan-Bissaka can be coached into that,” the former Red Devils defender said.

“I think he’s going to have to do a lot of work on the training ground on the ball and with the ball.

“His strongest point, we saw against (Manchester) City, his ideal scenario is to be left one v one against the wide man. There’s nobody better around than him.”

