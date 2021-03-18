Rio Ferdinand says Chelsea star reminds him of Dimitar Berbatov

“He is very silky, he plays on the edge of the game a little bit at times and drifts about.”

Rio Ferdinand has compared Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz to Dimitar Berbatov, his former Manchester United teammate.

Ferdinand made the comparison following Chelsea’s impressive 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Kai Havertz’s time at Chelsea so far.

The German international, 21, joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £62m last summer.

Havertz struggled initially, failing to shine under previous Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

The midfielder also contracted Covid-19 early in his time with the club and struggled to regain fitness or show his best form.

Yet, after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Havertz’s performances have improved in recent weeks.

Since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as manager, Havertz, along with several other Chelsea players, has improved and shown flashes of the talent that prompted Chelsea to sign him.

Ferdinand has said that the player’s languid and skilful style of play reminds him of his former Man United teammate Berbatov.

He also defended Havertz over his slow start to life in the Premier League.

Rio Ferdinand defends Kai Havertz.

“Not all players come here and hit the ground running. But you can see the quality is there,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport following Chelsea’s victory over Atletico, which secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“We saw when he was at Bayer Leverkusen in previous years that he is a hugely talented footballer and it is going to take him time.

“But in the end, he will get there because he is somebody who has a good feel for the game.”

Ferdinand compares Havertz to Berbatov.

“He reminds me a little of Berbatov in how cool, calm and collected he is,” Ferdinand continued, comparing Havertz’s “silky” style to Berbatov.

“He is very silky, he plays on the edge of the game a little bit at times and drifts about.

“Once he gets that part of his game, I think everything will fall into place.”

Dimitar Berbatov.

Berbatov, like Havertz, established himself with Bayer Leverkusen before securing a move to the Premier League.

The Bulgarian scored 46 goals in 102 games for Tottenham Hotspur, where he formed an excellent partnership with Robbie Keane.

Berbatov’s form earned him a move to Man United in 2008. He netted 56 goals in 146 games for Alex Ferguson’s team and helped them win two Premier League titles.

