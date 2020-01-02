Middlesbrough Reject Bid For Darren Randolph From West Ham

Middlesbrough have rejected a transfer bid from West Ham United for Darren Randolph, according to Sky Sports.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, who played for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017, has been linked with a return to the Olympic Stadium, but it looks as though they will need to improve their bid to land the Bray-native.

Understand Middlesbrough today rejected a bid from West Ham for goalkeeper Darren Randolph. The Hammers could yet come back in with a revised bid, but Boro don’t need to sell #Boro #WHU — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 2, 2020

Randolph’s return to the club has been mooted for the last while due to West Ham’s issues between the sticks. Lukasz Fabianski recently returned to action after missing three months with a hip injury and the London side struggled in his absence.

Goalkeeper Roberto was culpable for several soft goals and although David Martin was an improvement on his error-prone teammate, the club are said to be seeking an established ‘keeper to provide competition for Fabianski.

The appointment of David Moyes as the manager to replace Manuel Pellegrini seemingly hasn’t altered their transfer plans for a new shot-stopper.

Randolph has been out of action with a thigh injury since November. Middlesbrough reportedly may need to sell the 32-year-old to raise transfer funds.

The Ireland ‘keeper played 42 times for West Ham after joining them on a free transfer from Birmingham City ahead of the 2015/16 season. He left the club two years later to sign for ‘Boro in a deal worth £5m.