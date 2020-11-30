“They were celebrating like they had won the Premier League.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has said that Manchester United “celebrated like they had won the Premier League” following their 3-2 victory over the Saints on Sunday.

Hassenhuttl’s team were leading Man United 2-0 at half-time of the Premier League encounter at St Mary’s thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarek.

The Red Devils, however, staged a dramatic second-half comeback inspired by Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who scored twice and set-up Bruno Fernandes’ goal.

Hasenhuttl said that following the game he could hear the Man United squad celebrate the victory “like they had won the Premier League”. The Southampton manager said his side should take this as a compliment, as it shows how difficult the game was for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

“You can hear them celebrating in their dressing room,” Hassenhuttl said.

“You know what you have done today and how tough an opponent you have been because they were celebrating like they had won the Premier League.

“That was the thing for me because it is definitely a statement when they are celebrating like they were because it was tough.

“They had to play the best they can to win against us and we can be proud of how we played.

“We had some fantastic moments, the best I think we can against such sides. I am very happy about what we can play today.

“For 2-2, that is okay for us, but then we conceded a third goal. We played as good as we can today.

“We put everything in that is possible against such teams but we saw a fantastic side.”

