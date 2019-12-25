Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Can you name the Liverpool players to have scored the most goals in the Premier League over the last decade?

We are looking for you to correctly guess the 12 Liverpool players to have scored the most goals in the English top-flight over the last 10 years. (From January 1, 2010, to December 19, 2019).

You have five minutes to name all 12.

The only clue we have provided for this quiz is the number of goals each respective Liverpool player has scored in the division over the last 10 years.

Good luck and let us know how you do. (You only need to enter the player’s surname).

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





