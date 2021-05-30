Quiz: Name the Man United players with the most Premier League goals between 2000 & 2010

Can you name the Manchester United players to have scored the most goals in the Premier League in the first decade of the 21st century?

We are looking for you to correctly guess the 11 Man United players who have scored the most goals for the club in the English top-flight from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2009.

You have five minutes to name all 11.

The only clue we have provided for this quiz is the number of goals each respective Man United player has scored for the club in the division between 2000 and 2010.

Good luck and let us know how you do. (You just need to enter the player’s surname into the box below).

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, Quiz