Quiz: The Man United Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Can you name the Manchester United players to have scored the most goals in the Premier League over the last decade?

We are looking for you to correctly guess the 10 Man United players who have scored the most goals for the club in the English top-flight over the last 10 years. (From January 1, 2010, to December 19, 2019).

You have five minutes to name all 10.

The only clue we have provided for this quiz is the number of goals each respective Man United player has scored for the club in the division over the last 10 years.

Good luck and let us know how you do. (You only need to enter the player’s surname).

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





WhatsApp Email 622 Shares