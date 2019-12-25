Quiz: Name The Irish Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Can you name the Irish players to have scored the most goals in the Premier League over the last decade?

We are looking for you to correctly guess the 11 Irish players to have scored the most goals in the English top-flight over the last 10 years. (From January 1, 2010, to December 14, 2019).

You have five minutes to name all 11.

The only clue we have provided is the number of goals each respective Irish player has scored in the division over the last 10 years.

Good luck and let us know how you do. (You only need to enter the player’s surname).

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.





