Qatar will be part of Ireland’s qualification group for the 2022 World Cup

Qatar have been be put into the Republic of Ireland’s qualification group for the 2022 World Cup.

The nation are due to host the World Cup in two years time and they are looking for as many competitive games as possible ahead of the tournament.

Miguel Delaney, writing for The Independent, reported Qatar could be placed in one of the Uefa qualifying groups with five teams in it. The news has since been confirmed.

Qatar have been placed in Group A, which contains Portugal, Serbia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

The idea behind the move is to balance the group by putting six teams in it. But, more importantly for Qatar, it will give the World Cup hosts some much-needed preparation ahead of the tournament in 2022.

It is unlikely that points gained or lost in the matches against Qatar will count in the group. For the other teams, games against the nation will fill the international calendar and provide a more competitive fixture than a friendly.

The concept was trialled before when France were drawn in a group for Euro 2016 qualification. The country hosted the tournament, and the matches against them in qualifying were effectively friendlies and didn’t count towards the overall points tally for teams.

Qatar took part in the 2019 Copa America and are due to be invited back to play in the South American tournament next year. They will also play in the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2021. Qatar are currently ranked 59th in the world, up from 102nd place in 2017.

