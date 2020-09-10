There are seven Premier League games on TV in Ireland this weekend.

The 2020/21 Premier League season gets underway this weekend. And here are all the fixture details and tv channel information you need ahead of this weekend’s games.

Manchester United and Manchester City will not be involved in this round of games because of their exploits in European football, which only wrapped up a few weeks ago.

As such, Man United’s match against Burnley, and Man City versus Aston Villa, will be rescheduled for a later date.

What matches are being played on the opening weekend of the Premier League season?

Here are the Premier League fixtures that will be played across the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season. Kick-off times for each match are in brackets.

Saturday, September 12th.

Fulham v Arsenal (12:30 pm).

Crystal Palace v Southampton (3 pm).

Liverpool v Leeds United (5:30 pm).

West Ham United v Newcastle United (8 pm).

Sunday, September 13.

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (2 pm).

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (4.30 pm).

Monday, September 14.

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (6 pm).

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (8 pm).

What Premier League games will be on TV this weekend?

Saturday

Fulham v Arsenal at Craven Cottage is the first of six Premier League matches on Irish television this weekend.

The game will be shown live on BT Sports, with coverage beginning on BT Sport 1 at 11:30 am on Saturday morning and kick-off at 12:30 pm.

Premier League champions Liverpool then host newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield.

Sky Sports will show the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins on both TV channels starts at 5 pm. Kick-off is at 5:30 pm.

West Ham United take on Newcastle United at 8 pm. The match kicks-off at 8 pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you want to catch up on all the action from the day, Match of the Day will show highlights of all four Premier League games.

The show starts on BBC 1 at 10:20 pm.

Sunday

On Sunday, there are two Premier League games live on TV. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show both.

First up, newly promoted West Brom host Leicester City. Coverage begins at 1 pm, with kick-off at 2 pm.

Spurs then take on Everton on the same TV channels. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm.

Match of the Day 2 will show highlights of both matches, and all of Saturday’s goals, at 10:30 pm on BBC 1.

Monday

There are two Premier League games on Monday.

Brighton play Chelsea at the Amex Stadium, with kick-off at 8 pm. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will show the game live as part of Monday Night Football.

Sheffield United v Wolves kicks off at 6 pm, coverage will begin on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 5 pm.

Read More About: Premier League