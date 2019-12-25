Pundit Arena’s Premier League Team of The Decade

By Robert Redmond & Oisin McQueirns.

As the decade comes to an end, we have decided to take a look at the last 10 years of what’s been an incredible era in the Premier League.

From early Manchester United dominance, Manchester City’s emergence and Leicester City’s fairytale title win, it’s been a remarkable decade for the English top flight.

Here, we pick XI of the finest players from the Premier League over the last 10 years. Let us know what changes you would have made.

_____

David de Gea

De Gea has been Manchester United’s best player this decade and the Premier League’s most consistent ‘keeper. The Spanish international was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 to replace the excellent Edwin van der Saar, who retired that summer and experienced a rocky start to life in England. De Gea struggled during his first two seasons when he failed to impose himself in his penalty area and was targeted by opposition teams with crosses.

However, De Gea put those early troubles behind him to become, at one point, the best goalkeeper in the world. He was brilliant during United’s last title-winning season, the 2012/13 campaign, and was named the club’s player of the year four years in a row – an impressive feat unlikely to be repeated. De Gea was arguably the main reason why the team finished second behind Manchester City in the 2017/18 season. When his form dipped the following season, it was no surprise to see United drop down the table.

Younger goalkeepers with more all-round skills, such as Ederson and Allison, have challenged De Gea’s spot as the league’s best goalkeeper, and both are arguably currently ahead of the 29-year-old. But, over the last decade, no other goalkeeper has come close to matching his excellence, which has been the only consistent aspect of United’s troubled, post-Alex Ferguson years.

_____

Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has been a truly transformative player for Liverpool since joining the club for £75m in January 2018, then a world-record fee for a defender. It proved money well spent. Van Dijk instantly turned Liverpool into contenders for major titles, transforming a defensively-leaky side into a rock-solid unit. The Dutch defender added composure, confidence and resilience to Jurgen Klopp’s side, and rightly won the PFA Player of the Year last season. His ability to read the game and repel opponents is second to none, he’s also a goal threat and a wonderful passer.

Van Dijk excelled in the Premier League before he joined Liverpool. He was a key factor in Southampton finishing sixth in 2016, his first season in England after joining the Saints from Celtic. Van Dijk has been the best defender in the Premier League over the last five years and arguably the best in the world over the last two seasons.

_____

John Terry

Terry was unhappy to be excluded from the Premier League team of the decade named by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, and he had a point. The previous decade saw the centre-half at his best, but Terry was still a massive player in the final years of his career for Chelsea. He was a key part of their title wins in 2010 and 2015, and a squad player when they won the Premier League under Antonio Conte is 2017.

In the 2010 and 2015 campaigns, Terry played every minute of every game. He was a commanding presence at the back, excellent at reading the game, being in the right position and organising the defence. Terry was the lynchpin of Chelsea’s defence, largely underrated with the ball at his feet and a goal threat. No defender has scored more goals in the Premier League than the former England captain, who netted 58 times in the division. Terry won’t win any popularity contests amongst football fans, but there’s no questioning his ability as a footballer.

_____

Vincent Kompany

The first Manchester City representative in our XI, Vincent Kompany arrived before the club’s massive influx of wealth, but his leadership qualities and solidity at the heart of their defence meant the Belgian was so frequently at the heart of their success.

Kompany captained the side to their first Premier League title in the 2011/2012 season as well as three further domestic crowns, despite injury issues limiting him to less than 20 appearances in each of the last two.

The Belgian defender was so frequently the rock at the back for stylish and slick City teams over the past decade, but Kompany also had a happy knack of coming up with massive goals when his side required them the most.

In their first title win, Kompany scored the winner in the Manchester derby late in the season, and in his final year at the Etihad, the 33-year-old found the net with a bullet of a strike against Leicester to essentially ensure they clinched the trophy to round out his brilliant Premier League career.

_____

N’Golo Kante

Little was made of the signing of N’Golo Kante in the summer of 2015 when he joined Leicester City from Ligue One side Caen for £5.6 million. Little did the Foxes know just how important the diminutive French midfielder would prove to be in such a short space of time.

In his first season in the league, he was remarkable, playing 37 times and leading Leicester to the most remarkable of title wins and finding himself deservedly in the PFA Team of the Season.

In his second season, Kante incredibly managed to repeat his heroics, this time with Chelsea after his £30 million move to Stamford Bridge that summer.

Kante has consistently been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since his arrival in England and his signing will go down as one of the decade’s best bargains.

_____

David Silva

Silva has played almost 300 times for Manchester City in the Premier League, scoring 57 goals and registering 102 assists, and has helped them win four league titles, two FA Cups and reach 100 points in a campaign playing some of the best football the league has seen. However, it would be tasteless to measure his impact with mere statistics.

Since joining City from Valencia in 2010, Silva has been a magician with the ball at his feet, often the most intelligent player on the pitch and the closest player to Andreas Iniesta the Premier League has had. Few others can match his ability for finding space between the lines or angles for defence-splitting passes. For the last decade, Silva has been playing chess while the rest were playing checkers, bewitching opponents with his movement, technique and vision.

However, he is also proof that a player can be both brilliant and slightly overrated at the same time. Last season, Graeme Souness said the Manchester City midfielder was probably the best player to have ever graced the Premier League. This claim was, of course, nonsense. Silva isn’t close to being in contention for that title. But he has been the most consistent and effective creative midfielder in the English top-flight over the last 10 years and will be missed when he leaves City at the end of the season.

_____

Yaya Toure

A dominant force in the Manchester City midfield during his eight-year spell at the club, Yaya Toure was a vital part of their rise to becoming a powerhouse of European football.

Toure had the ability to win games almost single-handedly at times and collected three Premier League winners medals in his highly successful City career.

His most impressive season undoubtedly came in the 2013/2014 season when he scored 20 goals from midfield while notching up nine assists leading City to another league title.

Over the course of his Manchester City career, he scored 79 goals and grabbed 50 assists in 316 games, completely changing his game from a holding role he had occupied at Barcelona.

One of City’s finest ever players.

_____

Eden Hazard

A mercurial talent from the moment he first arrived in the Premier League with Chelsea, Eden Hazard was one of the most entertaining players of the decade.

He won a litany of individual accolades in his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge which included the Premier League Player of the Year, the PFA Young Player of the Year and the PFA Player’s Player of the Year, while helping Chelsea to two league titles.

In the 2016/2017 season when Antonio Conte’s men stormed to the title, Hazard managed 16 league goals, but his finest individual campaign was undoubtedly his last at Chelsea where he scored 16 goals and notched 16 assists as he almost single-handedly led them to third in the table.

Hazard’s flair, creativity and ability to ghost past defenders consistently made him a joy to watch throughout his Premier League career, before he made his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

_____

Sergio Aguero

One of the finest strikers that any decade of the Premier League has seen, Sergio Aguero arrived in England at the beginning of the 2011/2012 season, finishing the campaign with 23 goals and settling seamlessly into life at Manchester City.

Since then the Argentine has been a staple of City scoresheets, scoring 20+ Premier League goals in the last five seasons and helping the Manchester club to four league titles.

Despite scoring 173 in the Premier League – the sixth most in the competition’s history – Aguero has remarkably never been included in a PFA Team of the Season, even after his golden boot winning season of 2014/2015.

Aguero was also responsible for arguably the most memorable Premier League moment of the decade as his 94th-minute goal against QPR handed City the title in 2011/2012 in the most dramatic of circumstances.

_____

Luis Suarez

Suarez made fewer appearances in the Premier League than any other player in this team, just 110 across three and a half seasons that saw him miss 18 games due to suspension. However, despite the unsavoury Patrice Evra and Branislav Ivanovic incidents, Suarez was absolutely sensational when he was on the pitch for Liverpool.

He was the key factor in their unlikely and ultimately doomed title-challenge in 2014, scoring an astonishing 31 goals in 33 games. The Uruguayan almost dragged a team containing Aly Cissokho and Jon Flanagan to the Premier League title in a superhuman effort that secured him a move to Barcelona. Liverpool were lobotomised when he left and the Premier League was a reduced as a spectacle without him, despite his many controversies. One of the most skilful, exciting, explosive and intelligent players the division has seen.

_____

Harry Kane

After four loan moves early in his career, Kane had to wait for his chance at Tottenham Hotspur. Mauricio Pochettino put him into the team due to the ineffectiveness of big-money signing Roberto Soldado and it couldn’t have worked out any better. Kane has scored 134 goals in 192 Premier League games and appears the only player capable of coming close to Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in the league.

Kane scores all types of goals and is too good to be pigeon-holed as a ‘traditional number nine’. The England captain is almost a hybrid of Shearer and Teddy Sheringham, as comfortable smashing shots into the net from 10 yards as he is dropping deep and linking play. For his relentless consistency over the last six-years – when only once has he scored fewer than 20 goals in a season – Kane earns a place in this team.

_____

Here is the team in full, lining out in the rarely seen 3-3-4 formation: