Premier League Draw Up Ambitious Plan To Finish Season

The Premier League could return to action on June 8 as part of an ambitious plan to resume top-level football in England.

English top-flight football has been on hold since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to stop the spread of the disease.

The Premier League and English Football League have since consistently stated that their intention was to complete the current campaigns.

According to The Times, the Premier League have now drafted an 11-point plan to do just that.

The plan outlines how clubs would return to training, finish domestic leagues and cup competitions and begin the new, 2020/21 season.

Arsenal became the first side to resume training on Monday.

Players will initially train alone and do individual workouts, something the club can accommodate as they have 10 pitches at their training complex.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta contracted COVID-19 in March before the Premier League was suspended and has since returned to full health.

Here is how the Premier League are planning to complete the current campaign and their plan for the rest of the year.

Friday, May 1: Premier League shareholders meeting to discuss player contracts, which expire on June 30, and the transfer window.

Thursday, May 7: Potential relaxation of government lockdown measures.

Friday, May 15: Final Premier League meeting to set out plans for a return to action.

Monday, May 18 – Sunday, June 7: Premier League clubs return to training while adhering to strict social distancing measures with a three-week window for a mini pre-season before matches.

Monday, June 8 – Monday, July 27: Matches resume behind closed doors with aim to complete the outstanding 92 games in an eight-week period. Seven outstanding FA Cup ties could be completed within this window.

Sunday, August 9 – Saturday, August 29 Champions League and Europa League campaigns completed in a three-week block.

Saturday, August 22 New Premier League season kicks off with European and domestic cup competitions planned as normal.

Saturday, August 29 Champions League final in Istanbul.

Saturday, September 12: Latest possible start for 2020-2021 season but could mean shorter league and cup programmes.

Needless to say, all of these games will take place behind closed doors, if they take place at all. COVID-19 has ruined many plans already, even the best-laid ones.