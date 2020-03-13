Premier League Suspend The Season As Uefa Postpone Upcoming Games

The Premier League have suspended the season until at least April 3. The EFL have done likewise, while Uefa have suspended this week’s Champions League and Europa League ties.

The announcements were made on Friday morning as the spread of COVID-19 accelerates throughout Europe.

BREAKING: Premier League and EFL look set to announce both will be suspended until at least Apr 4th, when situation will be reviewed. Hearing EFL board agreed on this unanimously. Premier League meeting happening in 10 mins when clubs will be urged to follow suit — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 13, 2020

On Thursday night, it was announced that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19. The entire Arsenal first-team squad have been placed in self-isolation.

In the early hours of Friday, Chelsea announced that Callum Hudson-Odi had tested positive for coronavirus. The Chelsea squad have also entered self-isolation as a result.

Everton then confirmed that their entire first-team squad and coaching staff were entering self-isolation after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Watford cancelled training on Thursday after several members of their squad felt unwell. One player is awaiting results of a test following symptoms associated with coronavirus, their manager Nigel Pearson confirmed.

It was then reported that Bournemouth currently have five club employees in self-isolation as a precaution, including goalkeeper Artur Boruc. On Thursday, Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Leicester City had three players in self-isolation.

