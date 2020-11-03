“Paul doesn’t deserve that in any shape or form because I don’t think he’s lived up to expectations.”

Paul Pogba is not world-class ‘in any shape or form’ according to Rene Meulensteen. The former Manchester United coach has said that Pogba must work harder on the pitch before he can be considered among football’s elite players.

The French midfielder, 27, has come in heavy criticism recently. Pogba has, like a lot of his Red Devil’s teammates, looked off the pace since the start of the season. Man United have failed to win any of their home Premier League games this campaign.

On Sunday at Old Trafford, Pogba conceded a sloppy penalty against Arsenal which ultimately cost his team the game.

Meulensteen on Pogba.

Rene Meulensteen, who worked as a coach at Man United under Alex Ferguson, has disputed any suggestion that Pogba is a ‘world-class’ player. The Dutch coach said the midfielder ‘doesn’t deserve’ to be put in such a lofty category.

“You can have all the talent in the world but it’s about hard work, and it’s hard work that brings that quality to the surface,” Meulensteen told Stadium Astro.

“For me, he hasn’t worked hard enough. I can see it all the time, it’s too slow, it’s laboured and there is no urgency about it and other teams can capitalise on it.

“He is a very talented player. Everyone keeps talking about him, ‘he’s world-class, he’s world-class’.

“I don’t think he’s lived up to expectations.”

“I would never use world-class so easily because I know players past and present and they deserve the accolade of being world-class.

“In my opinion, Paul doesn’t deserve that in any shape or form because I don’t think he’s lived up to expectations.

“I don’t think we expect too much of him because of the player he has been and the trophies he has won.

Meulensteen also said that Pogba loses the ball too often in midfield.

“That’s one thing United are lacking, leadership. He should be one of them but he isn’t, he isn’t a natural leader,” he said.

“You need to get him back where he can do most of the damage, which is between the lines and in the pockets. At the moment he is too often in areas where he gets crowded out.

“One area where he has been poor is that he gets the ball nicked off him too often.

Pogba’s best spell of form for Manchester United came during Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s spell as interim manager between December 2018 and March 2019.

Since then, the French World Cup-winning midfielder has either been missing through injury or struggled for form.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth £89m.

