Paul Scholes has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play Manchester United’s “two cleverest players” alongside each other. The Man United legend reckons that, if Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes played together in central midfield, then the team would develop more of a cutting edge.

Solskjaer has preferred to start two defensively-minded midfielders in the centre of the pitch, with Fernandes often playing behind the striker. At times, Pogba has even started on the left-side of midfield.

Scholes, however, has called on the Man United manager to alter his approach and play Bruno and Pogba alongside each other.

Paul Scholes: Solskjaer should play Pogba and Bruno alongside each other.

“Solskjaer likes the two sitting players, I don’t think there’s a need for both of them,” Scholes said on BT Sport during Man United’s 2-0 win over Granada in the Europa League quarter-final second leg.

“They need to get Pogba in a linking role with Bruno, if they do, it frees up another position for a forward player.”

Scholes went on to say that Pogba and Fernandes are Man United’s most intelligent players and that they need to play alongside each other.

The former England midfielder also predicted that the team would improve significantly with a “more dominant centre back” in the side.

Paul Scholes: Pogba and Bruno are Man United’s ‘cleverest players’.

“The awareness and cleverness they both have allows each other to link up,” Scholes said about Pogba and Fernandes.

“Man United’s two cleverest players are Fernandes and Pogba so if you can get them close together, they’ll score a lot and provide goals for others too.

“If they have a more dominant centre back, they could have a more attacking midfield.

“A lot of the time, United that attacking, flowing play, I think Pogba could bring that with Fernandes. If you get him in there, it frees up the left for Rashford, there’s no way you’d want to play against that.

“Discipline-wise Pogba isn’t always there at times but going forward he brings something different.”

