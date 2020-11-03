Mauricio Pochettino says he’s ready to return to football management

Pochettino is ready to return to management.

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is ready to return to football management almost a year after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine was a guest on Sky Sports show Monday Night Football and he made it clear that he is ready to take up his next role in the sport.

Since leaving Spurs, Pochettino has been linked with the manager’s job at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“I’m always ready to be involved in the game,” Pochettino said when asked if he wants to return to management.

“I love football. It’s my passion, not my job. It’s not a stress when you are working.

“It’s not a stress when you are going into the training ground, it’s not a stress to prepare a team to play.

“I’m looking forward to being involved in the game.”

The former Spurs coach also said he misses being involved in football.

Pochettino in England.

Pochettino arrived in England to take charge of Southampton in January 2013. The Argentine had previously coached Espanyol in Spain.

After a season and a half with the Saints, Pochettino became Tottenham manager. He turned the club into a top-four team and developed players such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli all while operating within a tight transfer and wage budget.

A couple of months after leading Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to Liverpool, Pochettino was dismissed by the north London club and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino has been strongly linked with the manager’s position at Manchester United each time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under pressure following a poor result.

