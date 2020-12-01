Pochettino left Spurs in November 2019.

Manchester United are running out of time to appoint Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports. Pochettino has long been linked with the manager’s job at Old Trafford.

The Argentine’s impressive spell as Tottenham Hotspur manager, and his stint as Southampton coach, marked him out as a potential future Man United boss.

Yet, the prospect of him succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rapidly diminishing, according to reports.

Pochettino is waiting for the right project to present itself and has rejected ‘multiple offers’ to return to the dugout, according to The Daily Mail.

The Argentine coach, 48, however, does not intend to sit on the sidelines forever.

If the Man United board stick with Solskjaer for the rest of the season, the club will most likely miss out on Pochettino.

The Old Trafford hierarchy, however, appear unwilling to make a change of manager.

All indications suggest that they want to give Solskjaer the time to try to turn Man United in contenders for the Premier League title.

This could mean missing out on Pochettino, who will continue to be linked with the top jobs in European football.

The former Espanyol coach has been out of work since been sacked by Spurs last November, six months after guiding the club to the Champions League final.

Read More About: Manchester United, mauricio pochettino, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League, tottenham hotspur