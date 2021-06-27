“I think because he hated Gary so much – he used to fight with Gary every day – he saw me as the nice one.”

Phil Neville has been speaking about his relationship with Roy Keane from their days together at Manchester United. The pair were teammates at Old Trafford for over a decade between 1994 and 2005, before Neville left for Everton.

The former England defender believes that Keane had a ‘soft spot’ for him, but he reckons that the legendary Red Devils captain ‘hated’ Phil’s older brother Gary.

Phil Neville: Roy Keane liked me but ‘hated’ Gary.

On Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast, Phil Neville was asked about his time playing alongside Keane for Man United

The current Inter Miami manager said he believes that notoriously tough task manager Keane liked him as he saw him as the ‘nice one’ of the Neville brothers.

“Do you know what? I think he had a soft spot for me,” Neville said.

“He actually turned up to my wedding – and he would never turn up to anyone else’s wedding. He turned up to mine and had a good time. And his kids went to school with my kids.

“Every time I see him now I think, ‘He has a little bit of a soft spot for me.”

Phil went on to say, most likely tongue-in-cheek, that Keane ‘hated’ Gary and the pair would ‘fight every day’.

“I think because he hated Gary so much – he used to fight with Gary every day – he saw me as the nice one.”

Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

Keane and Gary Neville now work alongside each other regularly as pundits on Sky Sports and ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage. And there has never been any signs of animosity between the pair.

In fact, Keane often attends Salford City games, the club part-owned by the Neville brothers, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

Read next: Gary Neville backs Roy Keane to return to management.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, phil neville, roy keane