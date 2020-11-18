Phil Jones one of three players Manchester United want to sell in January

Solskjaer is looking to trim his squad.

Manchester United are looking to sell three players in the January transfer window. According to reports, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero are all free to leave the club.

The Manchester Evening News report that the trio, who weren’t named in Man United’s Premier League squad, are surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Romero has been a solid performer for Man United since joining the club in 2014, acting as a capable backup goalkeeper for David de Gea and the club’s cup goalkeeper.

The Argentine has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, however, following the return of Dean Henderson.

Romero, 33, was linked with a transfer to Everton on deadline day, but the move failed to materialise.

Rojo has only played 15 times for Man United across the last three seasons.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Estudiantes in his native Argentina.

The defender has been linked with a transfer to Sheffield United.

Phil Jones, meanwhile, has only played eight times for Man United across the last two seasons.

The 28-year-old defender, who has 27 caps for England, is also reportedly surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. His contract at Old Trafford runs until 2023.

Another Man United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, is also reportedly considering his future with Man United. The 22-year-old Dutch defender has played twice this season.

