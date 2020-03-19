Former Cardiff City Midfielder Peter Whittingham Has Died Aged 35

Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has sadly died. He was just 35-years-old.

Whittingham had been in the hospital for over a week after suffering a head injury following a fall in a pub in Barry. On Thursday afternoon, his passing was confirmed.

The midfielder played over 450 times for Cardiff. He was part of the Bluebirds team that reached the FA Cup final in 2008 and won promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Whittingham, who also played for Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers, was named in the Football League team of the decade in 2015.

Cardiff City have released a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming Whittingham’s passing, it reads:

“It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

We are heartbroken. “The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time. “First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. “The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

