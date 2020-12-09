“David de Gea here, he bottles it doesn’t he?”

Paul Scholes said David de Gea made a “criminal” error in Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Man United crashed out of the Champions League and were trailing 3-0 before attempting to stage a late comeback.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat Leipzig 5-0 in the earlier group game, and recorded an impressive away victory over Paris Saint-Germain. They also only needed a point from their final two group games to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Yet, the Red Devils still managed to find a way to exit the Champions League and will go into the Europa League.

Scholes criticises Dea Gea.

Following the match on BT Sport, Scholes was highly critical of his former teammate De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper didn’t cover himself in glory for RB Leipzig’s third goal, hesitating to come off his line before Justin Kluivert bundled the ball into the net.

Scholes said De Gea, who was back in the team following an injury, was afraid to come off his line.

“David de Gea here, he bottles it doesn’t he?” the former Man United midfielder said.

“Basically, he’s scared of getting hurt. It should never go across the box like that. Harry Maguire looks wooden, he’s very stiff.

“And De Gea, as a goalkeeper, he comes out, make yourself as big as you can, you might get smashed in the face, you might get injured, but he turns his back away.

“He makes himself smaller which is criminal and for such an experienced goalkeeper. It’s criminal.”

Next up for Man United is Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

You can watch Scholes speak about De Gea below.

"He bottled it. He was scared of getting himself hurt." "He makes himself smaller, it's criminal." Paul Scholes was not impressed with David De Gea's goalkeeping for RB Leipzig's third goal. pic.twitter.com/Iyd7GKZlBr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2020

