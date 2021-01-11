Here are some of today’s transfer news stories.

In today’s transfer news, PSG are looking to sign Paul Pogba. Napoli are interested in one of Arsenal’s key players. Liverpool are looking to loan out a centre-back and Fosu-Mensah is free to leave Man United.

PSG interested in Paul Pogba.

Paris Saint-Germain have made Paul Pogba a ‘top transfer target’, according to The Daily Star.

Earlier this season, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola stated that the French midfielder wants to leave Manchester United. This is said to have altered several clubs, such as Juventus and Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino, the new PSG manager, however, reportedly wants the French champions to sign Pogba. Man United are understood to be open to letting him go for the right price.

The World Cup-winning midfielder re-joined Man United from Juventus in 2016 in a transfer worth £89m.

Napoli want to sign Tierney.

Napoli have made Kieran Tierney a ‘long-term target’, according to The Telegraph.

The Arsenal full-back has become a key player under Mikel Arteta, but Napoli retain an interest in the player.

The Serie A side attempted to sign Tierney when he left Celtic in 2019, only to miss out on him to the Gunners.

Liverpool to loan out centre-back.

Liverpool are in talks about loaning out defender Sepp van den Berg, according to The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a raft of defensive injuries this season, yet are opting to loan out Van den Berg, rather than promote him to the first-team.

The Dutch defender, 18, has been playing for Liverpool’s Under-23s team. He has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Germany, Belgium and Switzerland.

Fosu-Mensah will be allowed to leave Man United.

And finally, Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be allowed leave Manchester United this month if the club receives a bid, according to The Telegraph.

Fosu-Mensah, 23, has not agreed on terms for a new deal with the Red Devils and is out of contract in June.

The Dutch defender joined Man United from Ajax in 2014 and has played 30 times for the club.

