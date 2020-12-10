Paul Pogba reportedly wants to rejoin Juventus after he leaves Man United

The French midfielder is reportedly eyeing a return to his former club.

Paul Pogba wants to rejoin Juventus, according to The Times. Earlier this week, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola said that the midfielder’s time at Manchester United is ‘over.’

The French midfielder has long been linked with a transfer away from the Red Devils. With his contract due to expire in 2022, next summer may be the last chance Man United will get to receive a transfer fee for a player who can walk away on a free at the end of next season.

Pogba is ‘determined’ to rejoin Juventus when he leaves Man United, according to The Times. The French midfielder, 27, and his agent hope that a move can be facilitated next summer. Pogba had four successful seasons at Juventus after joining them on a free transfer from United in 2012.

Juventus, however, like all football clubs, have been hit financially by the Covid-19 shutdown.

It remains to be seen if the Italian champions can match Pogba’s reported £260,000-a-week wage and the transfer fee United would demand.

The Italians reportedly need to get several high earners off their wage bill before they sanction a big-money transfer.

Juventus managing director Fabio Paratici, however, said on Wednesday that the club ‘love’ Pogba, and they ‘know his price’, suggesting they were prepared to explore a move for the midfielder.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the player.

Man United board still support Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, retains the support of the Manchester United board, despite the club’s Champions League exit, according to the Times. Man United crashed out of the tournament on Tuesday night following a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig.

However, The Telegraph, report that United’s senior players ‘have concerns’ about the manager’s tactical decisions.

Solskjaer’s side face Manchester City on Saturday in a crucial Premier League game.

