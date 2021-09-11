“Ronaldo needs crosses, in my opinion.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will face a “problem” at Manchester United as the team do not have wingers who will supply him with crosses, according to Paul Merson. Ronaldo will make his second Man United debut on Saturday afternoon against Newcastle United.

Ahead of that game, Merson said that, despite the hype around the return of the Portuguese forward to the Premier League, his new team is not naturally equipped to play to his strengths.

Paul Merson on the “problem” Cristiano Ronaldo will face at Man United.

“He will score you goals if you put the ball in the box,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“My problem is: Rashford, Greenwood or Sanchez (Sancho), are not all playing when they’re fit.

“Now, they are three very talented footballers, they’re the future of Man United, I know they’re going to learn off this man, but at the same time…

“Ronaldo needs crosses, in my opinion,” Merson continued.

“We saw that against the Republic of Ireland, put the ball into the net and the man is a finisher, he’s a finisher.

“(But Man United) play with two wingers who don’t cross the ball. They play with Sancho, who wants to cut inside and have a shot and play one-twos.

“And they play with Greenwood on the other side who really wants to come inside or go on the outside like he did against Wolves and have shots.”

🗣"If he doesn't score today, I would be worried as a Man United fan." Paul Merson says how Cristiano Ronaldo will be a different player at Manchester United this time round. pic.twitter.com/Wvh2usH30R — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Paul Merson: Cristiano Ronaldo would have signed for Man City if he could have.

Merson also praised Ronaldo, saying he is a better player than his long-time rival Lionel Messi, and that he will score plenty of goals for Man United.

The former Arsenal midfielder, however, questioned why Juventus were prepared to sell Ronaldo to the Red Devils. Merson also speculated that if Manchester City had have made a bid for the forward, he would have joined them ahead of Man United.

🗣"If they knew they had a chance of winning the Champions League, Juventus would not have sold him." Paul Merson talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Italy. pic.twitter.com/7DRorW52xb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

