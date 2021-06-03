Stephen Kenny rules out another Ireland approach for Patrick Bamford

“He is a good player, but his objective was clearly to play for England, so I have to respect that.”

Stephen Kenny doesn’t expect Patrick Bamford to change his mind and switch international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

The Leeds United striker missed out on a place in England’s squad Euro 2020 despite scoring 17 goals in the Premier League last season.

Bamford was linked with a switch to Ireland in the past and has played for the country at underage level.

Yet, Ireland manager Kenny doesn’t have any hope that the forward will play for the Boys in Green and has ruled out another approach for him.

In 2019, the 27-year-old spoke to former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy about potentially declaring for the country. However, the talks didn’t progress as Bamford stated that he wanted to represent his native England at international level.

The Leeds forward won’t be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020. But Kenny does not feel he will switch allegiance to Ireland and said that such a scenario is not “realistic.”

“He was very close to being in contention, maybe, for England for the European Championship,” Kenny told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s not realistic to suggest that at the moment, I would feel. I think that was obviously his objective, to go to the European Championship with England.”

Kenny went on to praise Bamford, who had an excellent season in the Premier League under Marcello Bielsa at Leeds. But, again, he stated that there is little chance the striker will play for the Irish national team.

“There’s no doubt he’s a very good player, a quality centre-forward, but we have to believe in the talent that we have. We have to work to improve it and get better.

“It’s unusual for players to switch nationality – I’m not saying it never happens – so quickly after a situation of just being left out of a tournament. There are not many instances of that. Normally it’s over a long period.”

“He is a good player, but his objective was clearly to play for England, so I have to respect that.”

