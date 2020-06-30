Home Football Patrice Evra: Paul Scholes Wanted To Send Me Back to Monaco for Free

Patrice Evra: Paul Scholes Wanted To Send Me Back to Monaco for Free

Robert Redmond June 30, 2020

Patrice Evra has been reflecting on his early days at Manchester United.

The French defender joined Man United from Monaco in January 2006 for £5.5m and got off to a rocky start at the club.

Evra would develop into a top-class full-back and win 10 trophies with Alex Ferguson’s team.

However, he struggled badly on his debut, away to Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat for the Red Devils and was substituted at half-time. According to Ferguson, the Frenchman’s debut was ‘a total disaster.’

“You could see him thinking, ‘Why am I here?’” Ferguson wrote in his second autobiography.

Evra would soon turn doubters into believers and is now regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever full-backs.

The former Juventus defender said on Sky Sports’ coverage of Man United’s Premier League tie against Brighton & Hove Albion that it wasn’t just Ferguson who was disappointed after his debut.

Evra said that Paul Scholes was so unimpressed with him, that the midfielder said Man United should ‘send him back to Monaco to free.’

On Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, Evra also spoke about another Frenchman who has had some difficult days at Old Trafford – Anthony Martial.

Martial, like Evra, joined Man United from Monaco. However, unlike his compatriot, Martial got off to a great start for the club.

The forward scored against Liverpool on his debut at Old Trafford in September 2015 and went on to register 17 goals in his first season in England.

However, Louis van Gaal’s departure and Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager appeared to stunt the talented forward’s development.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined on a free transfer in 2016 and was given Martial’s number nine jersey, something that did go down well with the young French forward, according to Evra.

Martial is currently experiencing the most productive season of his career. Ahead of Man United’s match against Brighton, the 24-year-old had scored 19 goals in 37 games this season.

He also netted the first hat-trick of his career last week against Sheffield United.

