Dirk Kuyt ‘surprised’ Liverpool landed Ozan Kabak from Schalke

Dirk Kuyt has said he is surprised that Schalke allowed Ozan Kabak to join Liverpool. Liverpool signed Kabak, 20, on loan initially and will make the move permanent in the summer for €20m.

The Turkish central defender will be joined at Anfield by Ben Davies, who was signed from Preston North End in a deal that could eventually be worth up to €2m.

The transfer moves caught many by surprise, but Jurgen Klopp was forced to move into the market due to a defensive injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – Liverpool’s three senior centre-backs – are not expected to play again this season due to injuries.

This has opened the door for Kabak and Davies.

Kuyt, who played 286 times for Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, expressed his surprise at the transfers, and that Schalke were willing to let Kabak leave.

“For him, it’s also a great opportunity,” Kuyt told Sky Sports.

“I am watching the Bundesliga very often and my former teammate in the national teammate, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar just joined them.

“So, it was a bit of a surprise that they let him go to Liverpool. But, for the lad, it’s a great opportunity. I think he’s a good signing. He’s still very young.

“But he has played a lot of games, so far. And I am really looking forward to seeing him playing for Liverpool.”

Kuyt also conceded that Klopp would not usually sign “these kind of players” – referring to Davies and Obak – but that they now have a golden opportunity to stake their claim at the club.

“For both of them, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the former Netherlands international said.

“Because we know normally that Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t sign these kind of players. But, because of the injuries, these kind of players can have the chance.”

Kabak began his career with Galatasaray before joining Stuttgart. He spent the last season and a half with Schalke, making 42 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Davies, meanwhile, had been due to join Celtic from Preston before Liverpool came in at the 11th hour. The central defender, 25, played 145 times for Preston.

