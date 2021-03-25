Nicky Butt linked with joining Roy Keane at Celtic in coaching role

Butt left Man United on Wednesday after almost a decade working as a coach for the club.

Nicky Butt has left his position as Manchester United’s head of first-team development. The former Red Devils midfielder has worked for the club since 2012 in various coaching roles.

He also played for the club for 12 years, making almost 400 appearances. Butt was part of the famed Class of ’92 and helped Alex Ferguson’s side win six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup.

The former England international announced his departure with a statement on Wednesday evening when he said it was time for him to seek a new challenge. According to reports, he could be in line to join Roy Keane at Celtic, should the Irishman become the Scottish club’s new manager.

Why Nicky Butt left Man United.

Man United praised Butt’s contribution in a statement of their own. However, according to reports, there was some discord behind the scenes that helped contribute to his departure.

According to The Athletic, Butt’s mind was effectively made up to leave when Man United appointed John Murtough as their first-ever Football Director earlier this month.

The report states that Butt and Murtough are “like chalk and cheese” and there was “friction” between the pair. When Man United restructured the club’s football hierarchy, the coach made his decision to walk away from the club.

According to The Athletic, “Butt could not countenance Murtough effectively becoming his line manager.” He felt it was time to try something new.

Nicky Butt reportedly wanted a more senior role within Man United.

The report also states that Butt aspired to take a more senior role within the club – a position similar to the technical director role to which Darren Fletcher was recently appointed.

Butt, who has a “good relationship” with Fletcher, would have liked to have been considered for such a role, but was overlooked and no interview took place.

This, combined with Murtough’s appointment, appears to have helped convince the former Man United and England midfielder to leave the club.

Nicky Butt linked with coaching role under Roy Keane at Celtic.

Butt doesn’t have his next move lined up.

He has been linked with a coaching role at Derby County in the Championship under Wayne Rooney, and with David Beckham’s Inter Miami – the MLS side coached by Butt’s former Man United teammate Phil Neville.

The former Newcastle United player is also a part-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Interestingly, Butt has been linked with a position at Celtic.

According to The Athletic and Football Insider, Roy Keane is among the contenders to become the new Celtic manager.

Butt, his former teammate, could be in contention for a coaching position alongside the Irishman.

