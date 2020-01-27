Quiz: Can You Name This Infamous Newcastle United XI?

Can you name Newcastle United’s team from the day they were relegated from the Premier League in May 2009?

The Magpies’ 16-year stay in the English top-flight was brought to an end on a beautiful summer’s day at Villa Park over a decade ago.

Newcastle lost 1-0 to Martin O’Neill’s Aston Villa and dropped into the Championship after a disastrous season.

Newcastle has four different managers during the campaign. They started the season with club legend Kevin Keegan at the helm.

However, the former Liverpool striker resigned after a disagreement over the club’s transfer policy on September 4 after just three games of the Premier League season.

Chris Hughton took charge on a caretaker basis for a few weeks.

He was replaced by interim manager Joe Kinnear, a controversial and ultimately doomed appointment.

Kinnear did not have the support of Newcastle fans and fell out with the media after insulting a reporter in his first press conference.

After Kinnear stepped away from the position due to health problems, Alan Shearer was drafted in to try to save the club from the drop in April 2009.

Shearer was a club legend, but had no managerial experience.

The club were in the bottom three, two points from safety and had eight games to try to remain in the Premier League when he arrived.

However, Shearer’s impact was minimal. The Magpies won just a single game under him – a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

In truth, the damage was done before the former Newcastle captain arrived. The club was dysfunctional and sleepwalking their way to relegation from the start of the season.

Newcastle’s expensively-assembled squad failed to fire, and Shearer’s presence did little to unite them, the supporters were united against the club’s owner and a succession of poor transfers and managerial appointments left the club vulnerable.

Relegation was confirmed at Villa Park when they failed to get anything from the game. A draw would have seen Newcastle retain their place in the division, as Hull City lost to Manchester United on the same day.

You have five minutes to name Newcastle’s starting team from that day – and the three substitutes.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.



