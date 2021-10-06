Neil Warnock rules out move for Robbie Brady and takes aim at player’s agent

Warnock has ruled out a move for Brady.

Neil Warnock has dismissed suggestions that he was preparing to sign Robbie Brady.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder is a free agent after leaving Burnley following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

Several Championship sides have been linked with signing the 29-year-old. Middlesbrough manager Warnock, however, has said that his club are not interested in Brady.

Warnock also criticised the player’s agent over Brady’s decision to leave Burnley, alleging that the Premier League side offered him a new contract, which was rejected.

Neil Warnock on Robbie Brady.

“I didn’t see us linked with him if I’m honest,” Warnock told reporters about the Ireland international.

“Robbie Brady is a tremendous left-sided player with stacks of ability. I was surprised when he left Burnley. In fact, I think he was offered a new contract. So, I’m not sure his agent has got it right for him.”

Warnock, however, said that Middlesbrough were in the market for a player like Brady – a left-footed midfielder who is a free agent – but he appeared to rule out a move for the Dubliner.

“We are looking for that type of player on that side, out of contract. But you’ve got to be so careful because players like that won’t have been involved in any training with a squad and they’ll be behind. They’ll be training on their own.

“It’s all right looking, but unless the right one comes along, we’ll have to just muck on with what we’ve got.”

Robbie Brady.

Brady was linked with Swansea City in September. But Russell Martin, the club’s manager and Brady’s former Norwich City teammate, ruled out any chance of the club signing the Dubliner.

“I love Robbie as a guy. He’s brilliant,” Martin said.

“Fantastic player, been in the Premier League for the last however long. But I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to him for a while, being honest.

“So there’s nothing in that at the moment. He’s a good player, a really good player, but I just think we’ve got a lot of players at the moment, we just need to work out who’s going to fit in and who’s going to really be with us over a long period of time.”

Brady has played 160 times in the Premier League, and 93 times in the Championship, but remains on the hunt for a new club. The former Hull City midfielder has been training alone and with the Ireland team as he seeks to keep fit.

