“If you were on Souness’s team on Friday, you knew you were playing the next day.”

Neil Ruddock has offered some insight into Graeme Souness’s methods as Liverpool manager. According to Ruddock, Souness would tackle players rather than tell them they were dropped.

The Scot signed Ruddock from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 1993, costing £2.5m.

Ruddock signs for Liverpool.

Ruddock, who was the most expensive defender in the world for a time, has said he had the pick of clubs, but opted for Liverpool.

“Graeme Souness convinced me to choose Liverpool,” Ruddock told The Guardian.

“Loads of teams were in for me. Glenn Hoddle at Chelsea, Kevin Keegan at Newcastle, Walter Smith at Rangers, Brian Clough at Forest and Kenny Dalglish at Blackburn all put offers in.”

Ruddock: Souness would tackle players rather than tell them they were dropped.

Ruddock only played under Souness for a few months, as the coach was sacked by Liverpool in January 1994. The former West Ham United defender says that Souness, who was 40 at the time, was the best player in training at Liverpool.

Ruddock also claims that Souness had a unique way of letting players know that they weren’t going to start in the team.

“He was still the best player in training at five-a-side,” he says.

“He wouldn’t drop players, he would just tackle you instead, put you out for a couple of days so he wouldn’t have to pick you. It was normally Don Hutchison.

“If you were on Souness’s team on Friday, you knew you were playing the next day.”

Ruddock also claims that Liverpool didn’t have a full-time physiotherapist working at the club when he joined.

“When I first arrived at Liverpool, the doctor used to come into Melwood on Thursday afternoons. That was it. So if you got injured Friday, you were fucked.

“They didn’t get a physio in until two years after I arrived.”

Read More About: Graeme Souness, Liverpool, neil ruddock, Premier League