Neil Lennon: Celtic’s culture must change after Sparta Prague defeat

“I need to look at the culture, get them more hungry, get them back to basics.”

Neil Lennon has said that he needs to ‘change the culture’ within Celtic following a 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Lennon’s side were hammered by the Czech side at Celtic Park. It was a difficult and embarrassing night for the Scottish champions.

The Northern Irish coach swore to make changes following the game and said that ‘the players have to look at themselves’ after the defeat.

Lennon: Celtic’s culture needs to change.

“There needs to be a culture change within the club,” Lennon said.

“I need to look at the culture, get them more hungry, get them back to basics. All those things Sparta did.

“We have to be far more aggressive in our play. As the manager, I have to accept responsibility but the players have to look at themselves too.

“It’s an accumulation of things catching up. We need to show a bit more humility and get back on the training ground. It’s a bitterly disappointing performance.

“We don’t do the basics well enough. The first goal, it should never get past the first post. It’s lackadaisical and we have to do better.

“The group is probably gone. We need to get some respect back with our next performance. I’ve been here a long time and that’s a very poor performance from a Celtic team.”

McGregor: Celtic were ‘disjointed.’

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, meanwhile, said that the team were ‘disjointed’ in the game.

“We think we learn our lesson by going to Lille and getting a good result and we’ve all to play for in the group. But then you cannot perform at this level or else you’ll get done,” he said.

“The second half we started a little bit better and we got the goal.

“But then we have to join the performance up, but then we’re so disjointed it’s unbelievable.

“We’ve got half the team trying to score but we’re also two for two at the back. You can’t do this at this level, you get picked off.

“I’m not sure why this has happened, it’s so disappointing. First half we absolutely killed ourselves. We started really poorly.

