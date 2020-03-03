Nations League Draw Pits Ireland Against Wales, Finland and Bulgaria

The draw for the 2020 Uefa Nations League and has been made and the Republic of Ireland have learned their fate.

Ireland have been drawn against Wales, Finland and Bulgaria. The games will be played from September to November 2020.

Stephen Kenny’s first competitive games as Ireland coach will be in the Nations League.

This will be the second running of the new Uefa tournament. In 2018, Ireland finished bottom of their Nations League group, which also contained Wales and Denmark. Martin O’Neill’s side were relegated to League C. Uefa then restructured the competition and Ireland regained their place in League B.

The upcoming edition could play a pivotal role in the team’s quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If Ireland win their group in the autumn, they will be guaranteed a playoff spot should they fail to qualify for the tournament through the qualification group.

Kenny’s task will undoubtedly be more difficult than that of his predecessor. There are just 13 places at the World Cup for European countries, while 24 teams qualify for the European Championships this summer.

Should Ireland guarantee a play-off place by a winning their Nations League group, it will be cause for celebration for the new manager and the Ireland team.

Mick McCarthy attended the draw on Tuesday in Amsterdam. However, the Barnsley-native will not be Ireland manager when the games come around, as he will depart following the conclusion of the Euro 2020 campaign. Kenny, the Under-21 coach, will be in charge. Uefa rules, however, stipulated that the current national team boss must attend the draw.

Ireland will begin their campaign on September 3rd away to Bulgaria before a home game against Finland three days later on the 6th. In October they will meet Wales in the Aviva on the 10th and Finland away on the 13th. Their last two games in the campaign will take place on the 11th of November against Wales away and the 16th against Bulgaria at home. Confirmation of Ireland’s #NationsLeague fixtures for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign 03/09 🇧🇬 🆚 🇮🇪

06/09 🇮🇪 🆚 🇫🇮 10/10 🇮🇪 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

13/10 🇫🇮 🆚 🇮🇪 13/11 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🆚 🇮🇪

16/11 🇮🇪 🆚 🇧🇬#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/quIWSOlnze — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 3, 2020 Elsewhere, Northern Ireland will play against Austria, Norway and Romania. Scotland will come up against the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Israel. While in League A, England have been drawn against Belgium, Denmark and Iceland. 🚨 OFFICIAL 🚨

2020/21 #NationsLeague draw! ✔️ 🗓️ Matchday 1 👉 3–5 September 2020 pic.twitter.com/774ZzAyAWr — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) March 3, 2020